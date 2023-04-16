NWS: Tornado hit Maries County, Mo.; damaged Rolla National Airport

Rolla National Airport. Courtesy: Maries County Emergency Management
Rolla National Airport. Courtesy: Maries County Emergency Management
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Springfield has confirmed an EF-2 tornado traveled through Maries County Saturday afternoon.

According to the NWS, the tornado traveled almost seven miles, was 880 yards wide, winds reached 122 miles per hour, and started at 4:35 and ended at 4:42 p.m.

Damage from the tornado was mostly of EF-1 scale with some low EF-2 damage. Tornado damage was west and northeast of Vichy, Missouri. The NWS says several trees were uprooted or snapped, a house had significant damage to its walls. Two metal frame buildings lost roofs, and another metal building had two walls blown down.

The National Weather Service also reports five people were injured.

The Maries County Emergency Management says the tornado also damaged the Rolla National Airport in Vichy.

