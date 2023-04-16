Ozarks Amphitheater relocates office, shares where to buy in-person tickets after fire

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Amphitheater has relocated its office for the time being after a fire destroyed its original office Thursday night.

The Amphitheater offices will now be located in the old “Van Hooks Bait and Tackle” store located at 2418 Old Rt. 5 at the front of the amphitheater property.

If someone needs to purchase tickets in person, you can go to Bridal Cave or Split Arrow Boutique until the venue is able to get replacement ticketing equipment.

The fire did extensive damage to the main concession/office building at the venue.

The roof on the two-story building had already collapsed when the first unit arrived on the scene. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was inside the building when the fire started. The Mid-County Fire Marshal and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The stage and the seating area were not damaged by the fire.

The Amphitheater is scheduled to host several concerts this spring and summer, including Breaking Benjamin on May 11, Dwight Yoakam on May 26, Chicago on May 27, Trace Adkins on June 30, The Doobie Brothers in August and Train in September, along with several other acts.

