Show Me Gourds Art Festival brings a different canvas to the Fairgrounds

Show Me Gourd Art Festival
Show Me Gourd Art Festival(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big day for art in Springfield Sunday with a bit of a different canvas.

The Show Me Gourds Art Festival occurred at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend. The yearly event is put together to get more people interested in gourds as a medium for art.

Vendors also sold art supplies and offered lessons, to give everyone with an interest, the full experience.

Organizers say the event is also a great way to touch base with fellow artists.

”Gourdheads, it’s kind of a nickname for us. When we have these shows, this is where all of us get together, we all have the same passion, we trade little trade secrets, also demonstrate new techniques. And every time you see in the competition, you will see different techniques done, and you’ll ask, ‘How did you get that effect, how did you do that?’ and then that’s how we also learn from each other,” said Madonna Watermon, the president of the Show Me Gourd Society.

You can learn more about the Show Me Gourd Society here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail around the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share hail pictures from Saturday’s storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday
Breezy conditions out of the northwest
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and cooler today
Crash
Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University
Layla B. Sandusky/Missouri Highway Patrol
Amber Alert: Missouri Highway Patrol locates child missing from Sarcoxie

Latest News

Rolla National Airport. Courtesy: Maries County Emergency Management
NWS: Tornado hit Maries County, Mo.; damaged Rolla National Airport
Missouri State Bears Coach Bill Thomas. Courtesy: Missouri State University
Former Missouri State Bears basketball coach Bill Thomas has died
Several residents from one Arkansas apartment complex are unable to get their belongings after...
Apartment residents unable to get belongings from tornado damage
MoDOT crews work on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
MoDOT urges motorists to drive safely with high amount of work zones occurring throughout the state in 2023