Show Me Gourds Art Festival brings a different canvas to the Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big day for art in Springfield Sunday with a bit of a different canvas.

The Show Me Gourds Art Festival occurred at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend. The yearly event is put together to get more people interested in gourds as a medium for art.

Vendors also sold art supplies and offered lessons, to give everyone with an interest, the full experience.

Organizers say the event is also a great way to touch base with fellow artists.

”Gourdheads, it’s kind of a nickname for us. When we have these shows, this is where all of us get together, we all have the same passion, we trade little trade secrets, also demonstrate new techniques. And every time you see in the competition, you will see different techniques done, and you’ll ask, ‘How did you get that effect, how did you do that?’ and then that’s how we also learn from each other,” said Madonna Watermon, the president of the Show Me Gourd Society.

