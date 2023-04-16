Willard Fire Protection District chief says they have bright future with $10 million bond passing

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard Fire Protection District is moving forward with plans to build a new fire station. That’s thanks to a bond worth millions passed by voters earlier this month.

Fire Chief Ken Scott said it’s a new era for the Willard fire protection district.

”We definitely want to be cutting edge as far as our technology as far as our training,” said Chief Scott.

Around 1,500 votes were cast in total in Willard. 67% of them said yes to a $10 million dollar bond for the fire district. Chief Scott said they can relax.

”Lot more relieved,” said Chief Scott. “I know the direction that the voters have told me to go to.”

Chief Ken Scott tells said the department will not take their decision for granted.

”The money they spent in 2012 has saved countless lives,” said Chief Scott. “The next the future here for the next $10 million, it’s going to make a huge difference.”

That difference is paying off debts totaling over $2 million for a fire engine and fire station. They also want to build a new fire station for $5 million and $2 million is going to a new ladder truck.

”The ladder truck we have right now is a 1986 model,” said Chief Scott.

Chief Scott said they want to hire six more firefighters and this new money will help existing firefighters with training and gear.

”The first five minutes means everything,” said Chief Scott. “So we’re running paramedics, we’re running advanced life support, to where that money is going to make a difference in this community.”

He said they won’t let you down.

“Everyone’s medical well-being for 72 square miles, and you don’t have the funds to cover that, it does get stressful,” said Chief Scott. “So the voters here have appreciated us, and they believe in what we’re doing.”

Chief Scott said voters should see the effects of this bond soon. They are planning to get $5 million dollars from the bond in June

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.