Woman says car damaged after kids throw rocks at cars on Springfield highway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A potentially dangerous situation happened this past week in Springfield. A woman claimed kids throwing rocks onto the highway caused substantial damage to a car.

The woman says she was driving home from work on James River Freeway in her brand-new car. She heard and saw what looked like rocks bouncing off her car, coming off the Scenic Avenue bridge.

Emma Ivey said she is shocked at how much it will cost to fix.

“I was like, there’s no way that just happened,” said Ivey. I know these kids did not just throw rocks at my car.”

Now this may not look like much, but Ivey said it would cost a lot.

“Over $1,000 worth of damages,” said Ivey.

Ivey said she saw two kids on top of the bridge.

“Just saw him go like that, just that little throwing motion, tossing it down the side of the bridge,” said Ivey.

She said it seemed like they threw what was around them.

“(They were) dime-sized rocks,” said Ivey.

She said this could have gone way worse if she was going any faster.

“A mile faster, it could have hit my windshield and shattered my windshield,” said Ivey.

Ivey told us she’s worried this could have harmed someone driving at fast speeds or even reacting and losing control of their vehicle.

“Hope that people are smart enough to make better decisions,” said Ivey.

She said she knows kids will be kids, but it’s time to think twice about your actions.

“It’s just some random person you think you’re never going to see again, but it really does affect people’s lives,” said Ivey.

Ivey said she had filed a police report. Police say they don’t know if any more cars were damaged. If you know anything about this, call the authorities.

