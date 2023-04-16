On Your Side: Ozarks man narrowly loses thousands of dollars in jury duty scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Scam callers are targeting people in the Ozarks, telling them they’ve missed a summons for jury duty resulting in a warrant for their arrest. They can only fix it by forking up loads of cash.

The scammers are spoofing the number, using the one from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to make these calls.

“People are preying off of, you know, people’s anxieties,” said Dr. Spencer Kirk, who narrowly avoided the scam. “I made it all the way to the bank, actually, before I, you know, kind of the red flags started adding up.”

Dr. Kirk had just gotten home from work when his wife told him that he had a missed call. When he returned it, he couldn’t believe his ears.

“They proceeded to tell me that, you know, there was a warrant out for my arrest, and I had to pay,” said Dr. Kirk.

The scammers told Dr. Kirk he had to pay $3,000 to avoid being arrested after missing jury duty. He thought it sounded fishy, but they called back from a different number.

“They call in the sheriff’s number actually came up,” said Dr. Kirk. “And so they’re like, ‘this confirms that we are calling from the Sheriff’s Department.’ And I was like, wow, okay.”

Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says this isn’t the first time they’ve heard of this scam.

“The victim normally has missed some type of jury duty, and that they now have been worn out for the rest, which is completely false,” said Rippee. “We do not issue summons or warrants for stuff like that.”

Rippee says when in doubt, hang up the phone and call the sheriff’s office directly.

“You could always call into 911 and ask, you know, is a deputy trying to reach me,” said Rippee. “And if you don’t feel comfortable talking on the phone, you can always come down into our lobby and talk to someone in person.”

That’s exactly what Dr. Kirk did.

“I proceeded to call the sheriff’s department and confirm that, you know, there are no warrants out, there’s, this is all a scam,” said Dr. Kirk.

Rippee says the sheriff’s office will never ask for cash or your personal information over the phone.

“If you think it’s a scam, it’s more than likely a scam,” said Rippee. “Never give out your information over the phone, especially your social security number, debit or credit card information, for sure.”

