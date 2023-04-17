Camden County man faces charges of assault, burglary

Patrick Long, 37, faces first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges.
Patrick Long, 37, faces first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a Versailles man following a domestic disturbance incident.

Patrick Long, 37, faces first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges.

On Saturday morning, investigators responded to a Camdenton residence after receiving several 911 hang-ups. Investigators say a victim at the home claimed Long kicked down the door. They say he strangled one of the women and punched her head several times. Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital.

Police say the victim and Long were in a relationship.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layla B. Sandusky/Missouri Highway Patrol
Amber Alert: Missouri Highway Patrol locates child missing from Sarcoxie
Hail around the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share hail pictures from Saturday’s storms
The new Greene County Sheriff's Office and Jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield.
On Your Side: Ozarks man narrowly missed losing thousands of dollars in jury duty scam
Woman says kids threw rocks at her car off highway bridge.
Woman says car damaged after kids throw rocks at cars on Springfield highway
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man accused of stealing car at knife-point arrested in Springfield

Latest News

Fremont County, Iowa. Courtesy: WOWT
Skeletal remains of Springfield, Mo. man found near Missouri River in Iowa
Texas County deputies arrest sex offender wanted for sexual assault
Remove deodorant stains from clothes with these steps.
Queen of Clean: Removing deodorant stains from clothes
Ray Rogers, 42, of Success, Mo., faces a first-degree sodomy charge.
Texas County deputies arrest sex offender wanted for sexual assault
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs