Camden County man faces charges of assault, burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a Versailles man following a domestic disturbance incident.

Patrick Long, 37, faces first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges.

On Saturday morning, investigators responded to a Camdenton residence after receiving several 911 hang-ups. Investigators say a victim at the home claimed Long kicked down the door. They say he strangled one of the women and punched her head several times. Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital.

Police say the victim and Long were in a relationship.

