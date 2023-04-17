David’s Bridal layoff announcement makes Springfield brides hesitant to shop for wedding there

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - David’s Bridal is eliminating more than 9,200 positions, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

Layoffs started on Friday. They should continue through Aug. 11. As of now, the layoffs only impact Pennsylvania workers. But it’s unclear how other states might be affected.

Shelby Morrison will soon get married but hasn’t started her wedding dress search yet. She says knowing David’s Bridal’s financial issues, including filing for bankruptcy, is taking the bridal shop out of the lineup for her.

“If something were to happen where they would shut down, what would happen to the dress that you would potentially buy for the biggest day of your of your life,” Morrison says.

Ozark wedding planner Misty Willinger says her brides have chosen a different route than shopping at the wedding dress store, especially since the pandemic hit.

“We’re really loyal to shopping locally,” Willinger says. “99.9 percent specifically of my brides and a lot of other brides stay local in what they’re looking for.”

Willinger says local bridal shops are booming with business and making locals hard to compete with.

We did reach out to David’s Bridal on Glenstone for comment. They did not return our call. If you have any questions about your dress, the company set up a hotline at 1-844-400-3222.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.