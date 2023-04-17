Fair Grove Fire Protection District warning about potting soil fires

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are sending out a warning after a strange fire in Fair Grove over the weekend.

A pot of potting soil spontaneously combusted in front of a business, catching on fire. While the fire only damaged the pot, firefighters are now warning people to keep an eye on their potted plants.

Fair Grove Fire Protection District Chief Randall Hoskins says something like this is pretty rare.

“It’s extremely rare. There are millions of pots across the country full of potting soil without any prevention or intervention, but we just wanted to share the information because, under the right circumstances, it is a possibility,” said Hoskins.

Something like this can happen whenever the soil is decomposing. Plant experts say as the soil decomposes it heats up. If it reaches a certain temperature, it can combust.

“It can happen because potting mixtures are made of materials like bark and wood and peat moss and that. If it gets dry enough, the bacteria in the soil will try to break it down. As they break it down, it generates heat,” said General Manager for Carson’s Nurseries, Kim Frazier. “So, theoretically, if it reaches a certain temperature, the material’s dry enough, it can combust.”

To prevent fires like this, Hoskins recommends keeping your potting soil moist, even if there aren’t plants in it.

“Obviously maintaining wet soil helps reduce the temperature. Essentially spontaneous combustion will happen whenever the temperature reaches a certain point and all composting materials will reach that point eventually so keeping the soil moist will help reduce that temperature to prevent that,” said Hoskins.

Frazier says another way to prevent these fires is to change out your soil regularly.

“Don’t let it sit around, don’t let it set out in the sun,” said Frazier. “We like to see it freshened up at least once a year, because over the course of time, the plant material is going to use up the nutrients that are in that soil. You don’t have to completely change it out but add some fresher material.”

Hoskins also recommends avoiding using potting soil to put out cigarettes or other flammable items.

“The most dangerous thing someone can do with potting soil is use it as an ashtray for cigarettes. A lot of people use a pot full of soil to put cigarettes out. The most common material in potted soil is ground up wood and bark and so that is flammable when used as an ashtray,” said Hoskins.

Don’t be too worried about your plants catching fire though, it is super rare and requires specific circumstances to combust.

