FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild today and through much of this week

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. After a cold start in the middle 30s to lower 40s, sunny skies, dry air and a west breeze are all making sure that we stay mild for the rest of the day. In fact, the surface map shows high pressure in control sitting just to our south. To our W, people we have our next warm front that will try to shake things up a little bit for Tuesday before the cold front comes our way later. In the upper levels, an upper-level ridge is building in to also make sure we stay mild today.

High pressure in control with our next front to the west (KY3)

Upper-level ridge trying to build back in (KY3)

With humidity values quite low today and wind gusts at times up to 30 mph, this is a setup that will keep an elevated fire danger in place across the Ozarks today. Any outdoor burning is highly discouraged or should be supervised very carefully.

Fire danger stays elevated today (KY3)

As for high temperatures today, it will be a mild day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the board.

Mild once again today (KY3)

With that warm front coming in for Tuesday, that will only lead to lows Tuesday morning in the lower 50s for a good portion of the Ozarks. Through the day, the south wind behind the warm front will push all of us back into the middle and even some upper 70s.

Not so cold for Tuesday morning (KY3)

Trending warmer for Tuesday (KY3)

We won’t be dealing with wind gusts just for today, though. Once we get past southerly gusts between 20 and 30 mph Tuesday, gusts can range between 25 and 35 mph from Wednesday into the coming weekend.

Gusty winds stay with us this week (KY3)

On a positive note, these gusts will keep temperatures rather mild through the middle of this week. Highs back around 76 in Springfield will put us back above our average high of 69 degrees. After temperatures peak in the lower to middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday, we will see the numbers start to plunge as we head into Friday.

Mild this week before a cool down Friday (KY3)

FutureCast keeps us nice and sunny for today and mostly clear as we head into tonight. However, our warm front and some upper-level energy will bring partly cloudy skies back in for Tuesday morning and a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day. It’s worth noting that not everybody will see rain on Tuesday. Plus, those that pick up on rain and thunderstorm chances on Tuesday should not see anything strong or severe.

Isolated t-storms possible Tuesday morning and afternoon (KY3)

After a quiet Wednesday with partly sunny skies, a stronger upper-level low will push our next cold front into the area on Thursday. That will result in widespread showers, thunderstorms and the chance for a severe threat with wind and hail with the strongest storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Cold front brings better t-storm chances Thursday (KY3)

Possible severe threat to watch Thursday (KY3)

The storm system will try to keep some scattered showers and a few storms in place for Friday. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks mainly dry except for an isolated shower or two on Saturday. Temperatures we’ll cool down quite a bit behind the front, though.

Chilly for the upcoming weekend (KY3)

After highs in the lower to middle 60s on Friday, we’ll stay chilly with highs in the lower to middle 50s Saturday and Sunday. Plus, temperatures will be dropping back into the lower to middle 30s for both Saturday and Sunday morning.

