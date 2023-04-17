FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder air returning to start the week out

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After dealing with severe weather on Saturday, it was nice to see plenty of sunshine return to wrap up the weekend today. Instead of highs near 80 degrees, we only peaked in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon behind our last cold front. The current weather setup has us behind the cold front and high pressure to our southwest keeping our westerly breeze in place. While that will take us into a cold start Monday morning, a returning upper-level ridge to our west will roll in and bring milder air back into the Ozarks this week.

Calm weather behind our last cold front (KY3)

Upper-level ridge to our west will warm us back up Monday (KY3)

Even with milder air coming back in, it will stay breezy for the next few days. Given how the gusts Monday and Tuesday could range between 20 to 30 mph with dry humidity especially on Monday, we will have to keep the fire danger elevated across a good portion of the Ozarks. Even with minor rain chances Tuesday, some spots could still see an elevated fire danger continue.

Elevated fire danger for the next few days (KY3)

With clear skies in place for tonight, temperatures will drop fast into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise. After temperatures start pushing into the 60s by noon, highs will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area.

Starting cold Monday morning (KY3)

Back near 70° Monday afternoon (KY3)

With the change in our weather set up for Tuesday, lows will drop back into the lower 50s across much of the area. For Tuesday afternoon, a passing warm front will make sure we see highs push back into the middle to upper 70s.

Trending even warmer for Tuesday (KY3)

Plan on windy or gusty conditions to stay with us through a good portion of this week. A westerly breeze may gust over 20 mph on Monday and 20 mph out of the south on Tuesday. Looking at the rest of the week, gusts could easily push over 30 mph ahead of our next approaching storm system by Thursday.

Gusty conditions expected for much of this week (KY3)

Even with the gusty conditions in place, it will be quite mild for much of this week with highs well into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday. That would be back above our average high of 69 degrees for this part of April. Going into Friday, though, we will see temperatures eager to cool back down.

Mild temperatures through the middle of this week (KY3)

Let’s talk about the rain chances to come this week. After clear skies for Monday, a passing warm front and an upper-level wave will bring partly sunny skies back into the Ozarks on Tuesday. Plus, there is a chance some spots could see isolated showers or a couple of thunderstorms during the day. None of that activity is expected to be strong or severe. Plus, I expect a good number of you to stay dry through Tuesday.

Isolated t-storms possible Tuesday (KY3)

After a quiet Wednesday, we will see a strong upper-level low in the northern plains push a strong cold front our way for Thursday. That will allow for better chances for showers and thunderstorms to return to the Ozarks. Depending on how unstable we can get, there is a chance some parts of the Ozarks could see strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night.

Watching Thursday's storm chances (KY3)

Once we get past any additional showers and possible thunderstorms on Friday, the rest of the weekend ahead looks dry. However, it will be kind of a chilly weekend ahead.

Chilly by next weekend (KY3)

After highs top out in the middle 60s on Friday, highs will drop back and hold into the middle 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Let’s keep an eye on lows through the coming weekend as well. While we may start in the lower 40s Saturday morning, there’s a chance we could see lows drop back into the middle 30s by next Sunday morning.

