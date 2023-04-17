Hotel of Terror petition could end eminent domain ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A petition has been filed to end the eminent domain battle for the Hotel of Terror. Now the city has to decide its next move.

More than 2,000 registered voters signed the petition in support of the popular attraction. After the city council voted to move forward with the eminent domain process to obtain the property, supporters started seeking signatures to save the 45-year-old business.

In 11 days, 2,100 people signed the petition. Owner Sterling Mathis filed the petition with the city clerk’s office but was told that some of the signatures weren’t valid. Supporters needed to gather 401 signatures in 10 days to file the petition. The group gathered an additional 800 signatures. Now City council will decide if they will suspend the eminent domain process.

“I just don’t think it’s fair that the city can just take your property like that,” said Mathis. “They appraise this building as a vacant building and we all know it’s not a vacant building. It’s a 45-year running business.”

According to a statement from the City of Springfield, “The city clerk will present the petition, and city council must then vote on whether to repeal the ordinance within 30 days of the certification. If the council fails to repeal the ordinance, it must call a special election, and the ordinance will remain suspended unless it is approved by voters. If voters do not approve the ordinance, it is deemed repealed.

Mathis says he’s grateful for the public support.

“I’d like to see the council, retract that eminent domain and go back to coming down here and working with me like normal people do and not try to strong-arm me from that side of the government, I just don’t like that,” said Mathis. “It’s not right. It’s not fair to people. I’m happy that I have a big enough platform where I could get that amount of signatures, but you think about the mom-and-pops that have a house on a corner somewhere, and they just get steamrolled over, and they don’t know what to do. So for me, it’s worked out well because there’s been a lot of support.”

The statement from the city says, ”The condemnation process is not entered into lightly. It is only being considered after years of trying to negotiate an agreement on a fair market value offer for property acquisition needed to be able to move forward to replace the failing Main Street Bridge.”

The city council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the historic city hall.

Statement from the City of Springfield

City Clerk Anita Cotter has finished verifying an amended referendum petition regarding the City’s proposed use of condemnation to obtain property needed to replace a failing Main Street Bridge. Cotter will notify City Council at the April 17 meeting that the amended petition is sufficient.

The City has a process for referendum petitions set forth in the City Charter. Under the Charter, if a referendum petition is certified as sufficient, the ordinance specified in the petition is suspended. City Council must then vote on whether to repeal the ordinance within 30 days of the certification. If Council fails to repeal the ordinance, it must call a special election, and the ordinance will remain suspended unless the ordinance is approved by voters. If voters do not approve the ordinance, it is deemed repealed.

The condemnation process is not entered into lightly. It is only being considered after years of trying to negotiate an agreement on a fair market value offer for property acquisition needed to be able to move forward to replace the failing Main Street Bridge. Throughout the negotiation process, the City has sought multiple third-party appraisals on the property to help determine “just compensation” for the building since the property owner continues to decline offers. The City has also hired a consultant that specializes in providing relocation assistance and the City will provide reimbursement costs for relocating his personal property to reestablish his business in a new, comparable building.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.