Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Andrew Lester in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Zachary Thompson said Monday afternoon that his office has charged the 84-year-old Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house Thursday evening in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot.

Thompson stated the firearm used was a .32 revolver.

The prosecutor added the maximum punishment for the assault charge is life in prison, and the range of punishment for armed criminal action is between 3-15 years.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department handed over the case file to the prosecutor’s office earlier in the day.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and a bond has been set at $200,000. Lester had not been arrested as of 5 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layla B. Sandusky/Missouri Highway Patrol
Amber Alert: Missouri Highway Patrol locates child missing from Sarcoxie
Hail around the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share hail pictures from Saturday’s storms
The new Greene County Sheriff's Office and Jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield.
On Your Side: Ozarks man narrowly missed losing thousands of dollars in jury duty scam
Woman says kids threw rocks at her car off highway bridge.
Woman says car damaged after kids throw rocks at cars on Springfield highway
Vichy, Mo. tornado damage. Courtesy: National Weather Service
NWS: Tornado hit Maries County, Mo.; damaged Rolla National Airport

Latest News

Nixa High School students particpate in fatal DWI crash demostration
Police investigate after a pedestrian crash sends one person to the hospital in central...
Police warn drivers, pedestrians following recent crashes in Springfield, Mo.
Warming back up to start the week out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm: Turning Windy
The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid...
On Your Side: What to know about filing a tax extension