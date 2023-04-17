National Weather Service says Ozarks under heightened fire risk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The National Weather Service says the Ozarks are under a heightened fire risk for Sunday and Monday, and fire departments around the Ozarks agree.

Elevated to significant fire danger is in store today and again on Monday. Fires can spread rapidly in these conditions. Outside burning is discouraged except by experienced fire personnel. #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/zGjlyXu5sJ — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) April 16, 2023

“If someone was wanting to do an outside fire, obviously, it would be ill-advised,” said Captain Jordan Chubb with the Battlefield Fire Protection District.

After the brutal weather the Ozarks saw over the weekend, you may be asking yourself how there could be a heightened fire risk. The National Weather Service in Springfield says the reason is simple.

“We’re getting a really dry air mass coming in behind this system on these gusty winds,” said National Weather Service Forecaster Eric Wise. “So we’re going to have the humidities drop down into the teens, and that can really dry out some fuel, especially those areas that didn’t get a lot of rain, and then with the dry air and the gusty winds any fires that start could spread.“

Captain Chubb says if you are going to burn take precautions.

“If for some reason, you just have to burn, make sure you have some kind of extinguished extinguisher present,” said Captain Chubb. “So either have a water can have a water hose or rake or something nearby that if it starts to get out of control, you can go and extinguish it. If for some reason you are burning, and you see that the fire is getting out of control, and anyways, don’t hesitate, just call 911.″

But it’s not just controlled burns, Captain Chubb says they were sent out to a structure fire Sunday afternoon caused by high winds.

“High winds, taking down trees,” said Captain Chubb. ”And when those trees come down, they’re hitting power lines, which is causing damage to homes, breaking down electric lines off of homes causing fires on the exterior of the home, which could move elsewhere. But luckily, we were able to get that taken care of quickly.”

The problems don’t begin and end in Battlefield, Sparta Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying that they were also fighting a large brush fire.

Captain Chubb says if you’re needing to do a controlled burn always check in with your local fire department beforehand.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.