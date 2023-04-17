Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.
Officers responded to an area of 624 South Nettleton around the noon hour. Officers found a man shot in the leg. The injuries do not appear life-threatening.
Police believe the victim was shot at another location.
