Police looking for driver after striking pedestrian in Springfield

Police investigate after a pedestrian crash sends one person to the hospital in central...
Police investigate after a pedestrian crash sends one person to the hospital in central Springfield.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left in central Springfield Sunday night.

The crash happened at Walnut Street and Kimbrough Avenue between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. According to Springfield Police, one person was hit at the intersection. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are on the lookout for a white SUV that left the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

