Police warn drivers, pedestrians following recent crashes in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield are warning drivers and pedestrians to take care as we enter the warmer months of the year.

“You need to stay alert,” said Kristen Milam with the city of Springfield.

Whether you’re on two feet or four wheels, you have one job, pay attention.

“You need to stay alert, and walk, look for crosswalks,” said Milam. “And look for those safe crossings. Always pay attention. If there are any vehicles around, you may see that vehicle, but that vehicle most likely isn’t going to see you.”

“Look around for your surroundings,” said Steve Ramey with the Springfield Police Department. “Watch for people specifically at crosswalks, watching people walking along the roadway, just making sure they’re not jumping in front of you for whatever reason.”

You could end up at a crime scene if you don’t pay attention. Much like the two pedestrian motor vehicle crashes Springfield saw over the weekend. One at the corner of Kimbrough and Walnut, where police saw someone in an SUV strike a pedestrian and flee. And another happened at Division and West Bypass.

“Drivers just need to be aware they need to be aware of the people that are walking on the street, but we also got to start talking about the pedestrians,” said Ramey. “The pedestrians have responsibilities to make sure that they’re on the side of the road where they need to be and crossing a crosswalk. "

Milam says when it’s dark out, what you wear is just as important as what you’re looking out for

“You need to wear bright-colored clothing cross at crosswalks or intersections,” said Milam. “And also, if you’ve got a reflector or a flashlight or something like that, you can always turn that on. And that makes you a lot more visible.”

Ramey says for drivers, put the phone down and put your eyes on the road.

“One of the biggest things that we see is inattention. It’s because people are on their phones, or they’re messing with their radios, and they’re just not paying attention to all the stuff that’s going on around them,” said Ramey. “And there’s a lot of stuff going around that people need to pay attention to, such as stop signs, lights, pedestrians, as we’re talking about today. So just keep your head out of that phone, and everything should be good.”

Springfield police, in conjunction with the city of Springfield, will conduct yield checks at the corner of Cherry and Holland, where police will monitor if drivers yield to pedestrians. If they don’t, they may get a warning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.