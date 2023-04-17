Queen of Clean: Removing deodorant stains from clothes

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remove deodorant stains from clothes with these steps.

About this Tip: How to remove those white deodorant stains from clothes while you are wearing them.

How to:

  • 1. Even if you’re extremely careful, putting on your shirt After you’ve already put deodorant on, you can end up with those telltale white stripes on your dark shirt.
  • 2. Rub the smudges with foam rubber from a padded hanger or a dryer sheet. Do you have a dry microfiber cloth? Then rub with it. If you don’t have any of those things available, you can even rub the fabric of your shirt against the stain to loosen the residue.
  • 3. In a really tough situation, after you have rubbed while it’s dry, you can dampen a microfiber cloth and rub with that.
  • 4. Before you launder the garment, pre-treat with your favorite laundry spotter.

Why It Works: The gentle abrasion of all of these items will rub off the stain without damaging the garment.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

