Springfield Cardinals announce Adam Wainwright start at Hammons Field

U.S. starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) aims a pitch during the first inning of a World...
U.S. starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) aims a pitch during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals announced Adam Wainwright will make a rehab start on Wednesday at Hammons Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals righthander will start against the Midland Rockhounds. The first pitch on Wednesday is at 12:05 p.m.Tickets will sell fast, so get yours now http://atmilb.com/3TLDwDg

Wainwright injured his groin before the start of the season. The 41-year-old pitcher has hinted this would be his final season with the Cardinals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

