Springfield man charged with hitting a person in a wheelchair with his car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man is facing charges after he assaulted a person in a wheelchair last week.

According to court records, 43-year-old Brian Glanden is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Thursday night, officers went to the area of 1200 E. St. Louis Street for a report of someone assaulting a person in a wheelchair.

Police say Glanden hit the victim with his car and then fled the scene. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find Glanden by matching the suspect and vehicle descriptions from witnesses. Police say Glanden was involved in another incident earlier that night.

Springfield police officers arrested Glanden when he got to his house.

Glanden is in the Greene County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

