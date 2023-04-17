Springfield man charged with hitting a person in a wheelchair with his car

Brian Glanden, courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Brian Glanden, courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man is facing charges after he assaulted a person in a wheelchair last week.

According to court records, 43-year-old Brian Glanden is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Thursday night, officers went to the area of 1200 E. St. Louis Street for a report of someone assaulting a person in a wheelchair.

Police say Glanden hit the victim with his car and then fled the scene. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find Glanden by matching the suspect and vehicle descriptions from witnesses. Police say Glanden was involved in another incident earlier that night.

Springfield police officers arrested Glanden when he got to his house.

Glanden is in the Greene County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layla B. Sandusky/Missouri Highway Patrol
Amber Alert: Missouri Highway Patrol locates child missing from Sarcoxie
Hail around the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share hail pictures from Saturday’s storms
The new Greene County Sheriff's Office and Jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield.
On Your Side: Ozarks man narrowly missed losing thousands of dollars in jury duty scam
Woman says kids threw rocks at her car off highway bridge.
Woman says car damaged after kids throw rocks at cars on Springfield highway
Vichy, Mo. tornado damage. Courtesy: National Weather Service
NWS: Tornado hit Maries County, Mo.; damaged Rolla National Airport

Latest News

Nixa High School students particpate in fatal DWI crash demostration
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Police investigate after a pedestrian crash sends one person to the hospital in central...
Police warn drivers, pedestrians following recent crashes in Springfield, Mo.
Warming back up to start the week out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm: Turning Windy
The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid...
On Your Side: What to know about filing a tax extension