Springfield man charged with shooting roommate three times over the weekend

Eric Browning, courtesy: Greene County Jail.
Eric Browning, courtesy: Greene County Jail.(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged after shooting his roommate and assaulting his roommate’s girlfriend Saturday.

Court records say 30-year-old Eric Browning is charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Springfield police officers went to a house Saturday morning in the 1400 block of N. West Avenue for domestic disturbance situation. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and arrested Browning. Officers also found one round of unspent 9mm Luger ammo in the pockets of Browning’s jeans.

Authorities interviewed several witnesses, one of whom is the victim’s girlfriend.

Witness 1, a neighbor: The neighbor told Springfield police officers he heard an argument outside then “7 shots” and went outside to see what was happening. He saw Browning standing over the victim and heard Browning say, " I’m a motha-(expletive) gangsta, (expletive).” The neighbor said he and other neighbors attempted to talk to Browning, but that led to Browning running toward them. Browning then went back to the victim and punched him in the face 10 times.

Witness 2, another neighbor: This neighbor told police she talked with Browning earlier in the evening about issues he was having. Browning told the neighbor he was in trouble for a different shooting on Nichols Street. According to the probable cause statement, the neighbor told Browning to calm down and go inside. The neighbor then told police she heard the gunshots and saw and saw Browning attack the victim and the girlfriend.

Witness 3, the girlfriend: According to court documents, the girlfriend told officers she and the victim had pulled up to the house behind Browning’s car. The girlfriend told police Browning started to argue with the victim enticing him to fight. The two started fighting until Browning pulled a handgun from his waistband and started shooting until there were no more rounds left. The girlfriend then got out of the car to assist her boyfriend.

She told police that’s when Browning hit her two times on the head with a beer bottle. The girlfriend says she used her hands to protect herself and got a broken finger in doing so. She told police she saw Browning throw the gun near the house and go back to hit her two more times.

According to the probable cause statement, an officer found the gun lying in the grass. Another officer went to the hospital to check on the victim and saw three gunshot wounds, one in the abdomen and two near his gluteus maximus.

According to court documents, police say Browning became combative and started trying to break out of the patrol car. Officers told Browning to stop, but he did not, so officers moved him to a different SPD car.

After being taken to the Greene County Jail, officers attempted to talk to Browning about the incident, but Browning invoked his Fifth Amendment Rights.

Court documents say Browning also attempted suicide while in the Greene County Jail. He is being held without bond.

