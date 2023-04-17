Texas County deputies arrest sex offender wanted for sexual assault

RAYMONDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a man on Missouri’s sex offender’s list for a sexual assault in Raymondville.

Ray Rogers, 42, of Success, Mo., faces a first-degree sodomy charge.

Investigators say a 19-year-old girl claimed Rogers assaulted her at a house on Saturday. Rogers admitted to touching the victim but said he thought she consented.

A judge ordered his bond at $750,000. The Texas County sheriff says Rogers has a conviction out of Arkansas.

