USPS carrier bit by dog while on routine delivery in west Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A United States Postal Service carrier is recovering after being bit by a dog during a routine delivery in west Springfield Monday.

According to Springfield police, around 4:40 p.m. the female carrier went up to a house in the 2600 block of W. Lincoln Street when two dogs, one being a puppy, went up to her. One dog bit the carrier on the arm, and the puppy did not engage.

Police say a screen door at the house may not have been completely shut, allowing the dogs to get out and get the carrier. The carrier was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not shared the breeds of the dogs, and Springfield Animal Control is taking over the incident.

