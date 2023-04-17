Vandals damage the Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating vandalism at the Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield.

Over the weekend, the vandals damaged the haunted house at 334 N Main Avenue. The vandals spray-painted the side of the building. Police say they have no leads.

The vandalism happens as the Springfield City Council discusses a petition to save the building from an eminent domain claim by the city. More than 2,000 registered voters signed the petition to support the popular attraction. After the city council voted to move forward with the eminent domain process to obtain the property, supporters started seeking signatures to save the 45-year-old business.

Because of the petition, the council must repeal its decision or place the eminent domain question on the ballot for a vote of the city.

