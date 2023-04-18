Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calhoun Shooting
Police identify a teenager killed by gunfire in Springfield, Mo.
Fremont County, Iowa. Courtesy: WOWT
Skeletal remains of Springfield, Mo. man found near Missouri River in Iowa
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Eric Browning, courtesy: Greene County Jail.
Springfield man charged with shooting roommate three times over the weekend
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Latest News

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: NYC parking garage partially collapses
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
Erika Schwartz joined the Concerned Women for America's Branson chapter to share her story of...
Holocaust survivor shares story for Branson’s Holocaust Education Week
Holocaust survivor shares story for Branson’s Holocaust Education Week
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.