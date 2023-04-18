Arkansas State Police searching for Mountain Home, Ark., teenager reported missing
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police issued an endangered person advisory for a Mountain Home teenager reported missing.
Aubrey Halliday, 17, of Mountain Home, was last seen on Monday at 11:15 p.m. on Western Hills Lane. Her clothing description is unknown, but she typically wears sweatpants and hoodies.
If you have any information about her location, contact the Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.
