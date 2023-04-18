‘Chiefs Kingdom Experience’ to be available for fans during NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Information is now available regarding the Chiefs Kingdom Experience, which will be available for fans during all three days of the NFL Draft.

According to the Chiefs, it will be inside the NFL Draft Experience on the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s north lawn.

“The Chiefs Kingdom Experience offers fans the chance to explore Kansas City’s rich football culture, while also offering immersive experiences,” the Chiefs said, adding that is it “the largest on-site, club-sponsored Draft activation in NFL history.”

If you’re interested, you will have to register for free access. You can do so at www.nfl.com/draftaccess or by downloading the NFL OnePass app via www.nfl.com/onepass.

The Chiefs said fans of all ages will be able to enjoy the following:

Tunnel Run-Out: Just like the players do on gameday, fans will run out of a tunnel to the roar of 142.2 decibels to enter the Chiefs Kingdom Experience activation.

Chiefs Bus: Developed in partnership with Built for Business, the Chiefs commissioned a custom double-decker bus that will make its debut in the Chiefs Kingdom Experience.

Custom Air Freshener Giveaway: While supplies last, visitors to the Chiefs Kingdom Experience will receive a custom tailgate-scented air freshener that captures the smoke and charcoal smells of the parking lots at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Photo Opportunities: Fans will have the chance to snap photos with Chiefs Cheerleaders and KC Wolf throughout the weekend.

Stake Your Claim to the Kingdom: Have your photo taken and stick the instant print on the photo wall map to show where Chiefs fans and NFL fans have traveled from to visit the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kingdom Pillars: A static display featuring four separate pillars will provide guests the chance to read about the legacy of Lamar Hunt, the American Football League, the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the stories, rituals and traditions that make Chiefs Kingdom unlike any other. In addition, guests will see how they measure up against the height of TE Travis Kelce, the arm length of DT Chris Jones and the vertical jump of RB Isiah Pacheco.

Chiefs Brand Asset Programming: Chiefs Cheerleaders, the Chiefs Rumble drumline and KC Wolf will all be scheduled for performances and appearances at the Chiefs Kingdom Experience throughout the weekend. Once finalized, an appearance schedule will be available on the NFL OnePass app.

“At the conclusion of each day of the Draft, the NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light,” the Chiefs said. “Concert viewing is on a first-come first-served basis and is standing room only.”

The hours of operation will be as follows:

Thursday, April 27: Noon – 10 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Noon – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Note that, like all NFL events, fans are encouraged not to bring any type of bag to the Draft because the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found here: www.nfl.com/draft/event-info.

Special information for season ticket members from the Chiefs:

“The Chiefs are pausing the club’s annual Season Ticket Member Draft Fest while Kansas City welcomes the NFL Draft to the heart of Chiefs Kingdom. Instead, the club has offered Season Ticket Members an early access opportunity to the NFL Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards on Saturday, April 29 before it opens to the public.

Season Ticket Members who secured their tickets for this opportunity in advance will be able to enter the NFL Draft Experience through Main Entry 1 (Wyandotte St. and Memorial Drive) on the south side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial beginning at 8:30 a.m. to experience the NFL Draft Experience before gates open at 9 a.m.

Upon entry, Season Ticket Members will receive a complimentary giveaway item, while supplies last. Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus and Chiefs Senior Team Reporter Matt McMullen will lead a short stage program inside the Chiefs Kingdom Experience from 9:30 to 10 a.m. that will include the announcement of the newest Chiefs Hall of Fame inductee by Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.”

