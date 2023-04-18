Clever city park, Springfield elementary school hit by vandals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There has been a rash of vandalism around the Ozarks.

While none of the cases have been linked, some think the nice weather might bring out the wrong crowds.

Ronnie Keithley is the public works director for the city of Clever and pulled up to the park in Clever about a week ago. He saw cuss words, phallic symbols, and words spray painted all over park equipment.

“Some of the images that were painted on our park I don’t want my nine-year-old son seeing much less a three or four-year-old seeing,” Keithley says.

They power washed and painted to get rid of it before any kids could get back to using the playground.

“It took us eight hours out of our day just to get the park fixed back up where kids could use it again,” he says.

McBride Elementary’s all-inclusive playground was recently hit too. Vandals drew symbols on the playground equipment.

“I think that anytime anyone comes in and does something that makes our playground unsafe, it’s very sad,” Lael Streight, the principal of McBride Elementary School, says. “The students are always saddened by that.”

These vandalism incidents add to the list we’ve been following for the past few weeks. Over the weekend, someone hit the Hotel of Terror. Police say they have no leads.

On Monday, KY3 reported that four vandals damaged the new playground at the nearly completed McCauley Park in Nixa.

