Holocaust survivor shares story for Branson’s Holocaust Education Week

Erika Schwartz joined the Concerned Women for America's Branson chapter to share her story of Holocaust survival.(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Holocaust survivor shared her story for dozens on Tuesday to mark Holocaust Education Week in the city.

Erika Schwartz was born just a day before her ghetto was sealed in Hungary, and she lost her whole family, except her mother, in the Holocaust. She survived due to help from family members. She later immigrated to the United States as a young child. She now resides in Springfield.

Holocaust Education Week is about remembering the Holocaust so events like it don’t happen again. Schwartz thinks sharing her story is a major part of that.

“First of all, the Holocaust was probably one of the worst atrocities of mass murder in the history of mankind. We can’t let it be forgotten. We can’t let it be denied. But I also think it’s important for people to understand how it happened, not only that it happened,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz shares her story with a number of groups, including students. She says she sees signs similar to the Holocaust in our country, particularly between political groups. She says people can combat hate through a simple conversation.

“Speak to people who are willing to talk to them about issues. People that have an opposing viewpoint. I go out of my way to find people who are on the other side of the aisle from where I am and ask them to discuss issues with me,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz hopes people take a two-fold message from her story, one of remembrance and one of hope and joy.

“I have the first part of my talk where I do talk about the murder of my entire family, and from that, I want people, as I said to learn how it started and what leads up to it,” said Schwartz. “I want people to listen to the second part of my story and learn that if they’re going through a rough time, that no matter how bad it is, they can get through it.”

Despite her rough start in life, Schwartz said she found joy as an adult and learned that life is what she makes of it.

“I have no problem finding joy,” said Schwartz. “What I taught myself, when I was already in my forties, what I set out to teach myself was how to find joy.”

If you missed Schwartz speaking on Tuesday, she will speak again at Taneyhills Library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., sharing her story of hope and survival. That will be in the Tech Room.

