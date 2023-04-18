Mahomes: Latest Super Bowl title ‘makes me even more motivated’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined an elite class in February when he led the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Mahomes, named MVP of the game, became just the sixth quarterback in league history to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs.

And yet, the latest win -- which helped move him into a class with Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only quarterbacks with multiple regular-season MVPs and multiple Super Bowl titles -- continues to fuel Mahomes.

“I think to me it makes me even more motivated,” Mahomes said Monday as the Chiefs kicked off “Phase One” of their offseason program. “I mean you can see where you can get to. You can see that obviously winning a Super Bowl is so hard to do, but once you’re able to do it multiple times, you see that it’s obtainable to go out there and get more and so for me understanding that it’s going to be a challenge every year.

“Every year is a new year. We have to keep getting better and better, but the motivation is to continue to try to do whatever you can to get back and win that game.”

Mahomes played the majority of the playoffs with a high-ankle sprain after getting rolled onto by a defensive lineman during the AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After playing the remainder of the playoffs on that injury, Mahomes said he’s attempting to balance training for next season with resting the ankle.

“It’s been more about just kind of managing it but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can,” Mahomes said. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’ve had no necessary limitations... I think we’ve done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now I’m throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.”

In recent weeks, videos have surfaced of Mahomes training in Fort Worth, Texas, with some of the Chiefs’ wide receivers. This off-season, the organization has seen the departures of Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, and the addition of former New York Giants wide receiver Richie James. After bringing receivers together in recent off-seasons, Mahomes said a plan that included places to stay and more flexibility for practice sessions has made things better this year.

“I just had a better plan for what fields we can use and the timing so that we can get guys in and out and they can still live their lives and be in virtual meetings,” said Mahomes, who was seen on social media throwing at TCU’s indoor practice facility. “I just had a better plan for myself of getting those guys down (to Texas) and we’ve had a great turnout. And I’m excited for these guys, everybody looks hungry and ready to go.”

