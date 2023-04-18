Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.

NEAR MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-44 near Marshfield.

Troopers responded to Tuesday’s crash around 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 96. The crash involved at least two vehicles. Sgt. Mike McClure of the Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash killed two people.

The crash backed up traffic for a short time as crews investigated.

