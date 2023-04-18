Missouri House passes bill for bullet-resistant doors, windows on schools

File photo of an empty classroom.
File photo of an empty classroom.(Pexels)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - House Bill 1108 would require a school district to have bullet-resistant doors and windows on all first-floor entryways and bullet-resistant glass for each exterior window large enough for an intruder to enter through.

Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, the safety measures would be funded by the Classroom Trust Fund, which receives its income from excursion gambling boat gaming proceeds and unclaimed lottery prize money.

HB 1108 also provides that a school officer commissioned by a district school board, or a school protection officer, will not be prohibited from carrying a firearm into any school, any school bus, or any premises of a school function or activity.

The bill passed the house by a vote of 116-10, with 26 lawmakers voting present. Legislators will now advance the measure to the Senate for a vote; if passed, it would go on to Governor Mike Parson for a final signature.

