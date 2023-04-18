Monett Child Advocacy Center breaks ground on building expansion

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Children’s Advocacy Center is expanding its building to serve more children in Barry and Lawrence Counties.

There will be an additional 1500 square feet of space to serve children who have been abused. Once the building is complete, it will have additional office space, a medical exam room, meeting, and therapy rooms. Executives began fundraising for this project back in 2017 and just recently obtained the funding needed to begin construction. The project will cost $800,000.

“It feels great,” said executive Director Matt Stewarts. “This project has been in the works for quite some time. They initially started looking at this project around 2017-2018, started the fundraising part of 2019-2020, and COVID hit, so all that got put on hold. And now that we’re pretty much past that, we started the fundraising effort again. Now we’re at a point we’re ready to just start construction.”

Officials say the expansion is much needed.

In 2022, 200 children walked through the doors to get help to overcome their circumstances. The Children’s Advocacy Center works with law enforcement, medical professionals, and therapist to advocate for and protect children who have been through the unthinkable.

“We’ve just seen an increase of child victims that we’ve seen in our unit facility, and so there’s just a need to make sure we’re providing the best possible care and best possible experience we can for our victims of child abuse,” said Stewart.

The groundbreaking ceremony will happen Tuesday at 9 a.m. at 6633 State Hwy 37 in Monett.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.