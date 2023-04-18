One dead, one hurt in shooting in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in west Springfield Monday evening.

According to Springfield police, the injured person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have a perimeter set up in the area of W. Calhoun Street and N. Forest Avenue.

