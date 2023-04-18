One dead, one hurt in shooting in west Springfield
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in west Springfield Monday evening.
According to Springfield police, the injured person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police have a perimeter set up in the area of W. Calhoun Street and N. Forest Avenue.
We will update this story with more information.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.