One dead, one hurt in shooting in west Springfield

Calhoun Shooting
Calhoun Shooting(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Frances Watson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in west Springfield Monday evening.

According to Springfield police, the injured person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have a perimeter set up in the area of W. Calhoun Street and N. Forest Avenue.

We will update this story with more information.

