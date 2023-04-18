Ozarks Food Harvest teaches class on gardening for community & faith-based charities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Food Harvest hosted a unique seminar to get more food to local families in need.

Organizers held the class at the Full Circle Gardens in Rogersville. More than 30 community and faith-based charities attended, learning a variety of gardening practices. Those groups will then use their skills to grow food to distribute to local families.

The Full Circle Gardens program harvests nearly 90,000 pounds of produce per year.

