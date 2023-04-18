Police investigating deaths of 2 at Springfield, Mo., home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Springfield home.

Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say they found the bodies inside the home. They have not released how the two people died or their identities.

KY3 has a crew on the scene. Watch for more updates.

