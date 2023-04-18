Police investigating deaths of 2 at Springfield, Mo., home

Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Springfield home.

Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say they found the bodies inside the home. They have not released how the two people died or their identities.

KY3 has a crew on the scene. Watch for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calhoun Shooting
Police identify a teenager killed by gunfire in Springfield, Mo.
Fremont County, Iowa. Courtesy: WOWT
Skeletal remains of Springfield, Mo. man found near Missouri River in Iowa
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Eric Browning, courtesy: Greene County Jail.
Springfield man charged with shooting roommate three times over the weekend
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Latest News

Homeowners are seeking out roofing companies about hail damage
Roofing companies field hail damage calls across the Ozarks
City of Ozark's receives ARPA money for Chadwick Flyer Trail
High temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 70s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday, Cloudy, Windy and Warm
Monett Child Advocacy Center breaks ground on building expansion