President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

President Joe Biden visits with Ralph Yarl on the phone Monday afternoon.
President Joe Biden visits with Ralph Yarl on the phone Monday afternoon.(POTUS/Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When Ralph Yarl heals from his injuries, he will be the guest of the president of the United States.

President Joe Biden tweeted Tuesday that he spoke with the 16-year-old and his family, and invited the Staley High School junior to see him in the Oval Office upon his recovery.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted her support for Yarl and concern over the incident on Tuesday.

He was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to a home.

Lester told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

ALSO READ: ‘We love you, Ralph!’ Nearly 1,500 Staley students show support for Ralph Yarl in unity walk

Ralph ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911. He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning and is recovering at home.

