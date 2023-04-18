Prosecutors charge Christian County man for sex crimes involving children

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor charged a man with sex crimes charges involving children.

Leo James Evans faces a count of first-degree child molestation, five counts of second-degree molestation, and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

Investigators say the incidents happened between 2010 and 2021 in Ozark. Investigators say there are at least three victims. Evans denied any wrongdoing in the cases.

