Report: Chiefs fill backup QB need, sign former Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The spot to back up Patrick Mahomes has been filled by another Super Bowl champion.

According to McAfee, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran NFL quarterback and one-time Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert would step into the void left by Chad Henne, who retired immediately after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

The native of Ballwin, Missouri, played at Mizzou from 2008-2010 and was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Gabbert has played in the NFL for 12 years, spending time with Jacksonville, San Francisco, Arizona, Tennessee and, most recently, Tampa Bay.

He won a championship as Tom Brady’s backup when the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Other quarterbacks on the roster besides Mahomes include Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun.

