Roofing companies field hail damage calls across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday’s severe thunderstorms passed through the Ozarks with numerous reports of hail ranging from the size of quarters to baseballs.

Even with calmer weather to start the week out, roofing companies across the Ozarks have been busy taking calls from homeowners. Colt Pruente, an estimator for Absolute Roofing, says the company has been fielding calls since Sunday.

“We tried to get some people in the office on Sunday,” Pruente says. “I came to work on Sunday, and I looked at 39 roofs myself on just that day alone. Two of us on Sunday were able to look at 60 roofs in total.”

All of those calls stemmed from hail damage from Saturday’s storms. While the company did take a number of calls from Bolivar and areas north of Springfield where the largest hail fell, parts of Republic mainly dealt with a quarter to golf-ball size hail. Preunte says that while those sizes are smaller, it’s not something to fool around with.

“We saw the hail come down in all shapes and sizes,” Preunte said. “There was some so large, golf-ball size that even new roofs are showing damage. A lot of times, new roofs will hold up very well to any sort of hail damage. Even the small hail left dents on metal and broke through some siding that we saw due to the velocity at which it came down. Nickel-size hail is when we really start to notice the damage. When you get to golf balls like what we had, it’s kind of a no-doubt situation.”

Given the hail parts of the Ozarks saw, area roofing companies have seen the damage done to shingles, roof boxes, and any downsloping gutters and siding on area homes. It’s damage like that where Preunte encourages homeowners not to ignore or inspect on their own.

“A lot of the golf-ball size hail we saw will actually put an indentation into the shingle,” Preunte says. “If you don’t do anything with that as more wind and rain come in over time, it’ll eventually cause that to become a hole. That’s when you’ll start to see leaks happen in the roof and potentially lead to bigger problems.”

In terms of how homeowners should proceed if they dealt with hail and any potential damage, Pruente says to contact your insurance company. An adjuster will come to evaluate the damage and determine how much the company will pay for either roof repairs or a new roof. After all, parties involved come to an agreement on what to do and how much will be covered, and work can begin. If a roof replacement or new shingles are in order, Pruente says the technology has come a long way.

“There are now shingles being offered called impact-resistant shingles,” Pruente states. “There are class 3 and class 4 shingles. Those will better withstand hail, and they’re a little thicker on the mat of the shingle. A lot of times, insurance companies will give you a discount on homeowner insurance premiums if you have these shingles on your roof. It’s definitely something to consider now.”

Other important advice for homeowners is to research potential roofing companies and don’t wait. Any company homeowners do business with should be properly insured, accredited, and well-reviewed by others in the area. And again, don’t wait. The sooner homeowners can get a free inspection from a roofing company or from an insurance adjuster, the sooner roof repairs or replacements can begin.

