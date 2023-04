SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Kadee Brosseau takes us through everything Fritz’s has to offer. Want to save some money when you celebrate? Check out this contest https://www.ky3.com/page/fritzs-adventure-birthday-party-contest/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.