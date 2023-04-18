Springfield City Council gives okay to next steps for old Boyd Elementary building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A historic former Springfield elementary school is getting a new purpose after the city council approved the deal at last night’s meeting. Marina Silva spoke with the developer about the new plans.

Some neighbors are concerned about the development.

”I’m generally against that,” said Nathan Davis.

Monday night, Springfield City Council voted to approve plans for redeveloping the beloved 24,000-square-foot building.

”We actually want to lean into the fact that it was an elementary school. We want people that are living there to get that nostalgic feeling that, you know, they now live in the elementary school,” said Blevins.

Blevins says it will be 17 apartments and some small businesses. Some neighbors have concerned.

”I think the biggest risk is that since commercial is allowed, there will probably be a restaurant there. Any restaurant can apply for a liquor license. We’re only one block away from Drury University,” said Nathan Davis, one of the neighbors.

They are both in agreement on keeping with the historic nature of the building.

”I’m in favor of preserving the historical nature of it. I am not in favor of commercial use there,“ said Davis.

”You can look at the exterior of the building as it sits right now. For the most part, it’s going to remain the same,” said Blevins.

Blevins hopes to start work on the building in June.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.