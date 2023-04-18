Springfield Public Schools name 2023-2024 teacher of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has announced its 2023-2024 teacher of the year.

The teacher of the year is Robin Davidson. According to a news release, Davidson is currently a fourth-grade teacher at Wanda Gray Elementary.

He started with SPS in 1999 at Reed Academy and then spent 14 years at Westport Elementary.

“I was a bit of a late bloomer and became a teacher at the age of thirty-three. Life experience had schooled me well; hard-knocks and blessings and everything in between had shaped me. I purposed in my heart that no student of mine would ever be without a supportive, loving, hopeful, encouraging, and exhorting community. My students know from the very beginning of the school year that they have become my D-Team. They hear me clearly express my love for and commitment to them. My students are given a community, a people, committed to the welfare of the whole, while being committed to the success of the individual,” said Davidson in a news release.

Davidson will continue on to compete in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s regional competition. Winners at the regional level will advance to the Missouri State Teacher of the Year competition.

SPS says four additional finalists were also celebrated during its Foundation for Springfield Public Schools Celebrate SPS event: Josh Cantrell, Central High School; Rachel Hoing, Sequiota Elementary School; Tiffany Lynch, Pipkin Middle School; and Sam Shelton, Central High School.

