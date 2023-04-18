WHAT’S NEXT: Hotel of Terror Petition deemed sufficient by Springfield city clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s more like GroundHog’s Day than the plot of a Halloween Thriller as Springfield City Council is once again tackling the Hotel of Terror issue tonight.

Council already voted to use eminent domain to acquire the property, but supporters turned in enough signatures to send the issue back to council.

The city says it will decide at a future meeting if it wants to repeal its eminent domain decision or send it to the vote of the people.

“We’re a 45-year-old business and have been here since 1978,” said Sterling Mathis the owner of the Hotel of Terror. “It’s the atmosphere of the building, and there’s a lot of things here that gets keeps people coming back.”

Mathis is doing everything in his power to stop the city from using eminent domain to take his property.

The city clerk says backers of the business gathered enough valid signatures to force another look by city council.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to get those signatures, and those people definitely poured in, to do the sign-in for us,” said Mathis.

The city tells KY3 the process is not entered into lightly and is only being considered after years of trying to negotiate an agreement on a fair market value offer for property.

It wants to fix the main street bridge to open Jordan Creek below it and further the Jordan Valley Creek project.

Mathis says the amount offered is just not enough and invited city members to tour the building this week to get his point across.

“When you go inside the building and see what we have built, they have a whole new perspective on it now,” said Mathis.

The city has until the end of May to put it on the August ballot with taxpayers footing the bill.

Statement from the City of Springfield

The City has a process for referendum petitions set forth in the City Charter. Under the Charter, if a referendum petition is certified as sufficient, the ordinance specified in the petition is suspended. City Council must then vote on whether to repeal the ordinance within 30 days of the certification. If Council fails to repeal the ordinance, it must call a special election, and the ordinance will remain suspended unless the ordinance is approved by voters. If voters do not approve the ordinance, it is deemed repealed.

The condemnation process is not entered into lightly. It is only being considered after years of trying to negotiate an agreement on a fair market value offer for property acquisition needed to be able to move forward to replace the failing Main Street Bridge. Throughout the negotiation process, the City has sought multiple third-party appraisals on the property to help determine “just compensation” for the building since the property owner continues to decline offers. The City has also hired a consultant that specializes in providing relocation assistance and the City will provide reimbursement costs for relocating his personal property to reestablish his business in a new, comparable building.

