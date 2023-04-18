WHAT’S NEXT: Hotel of Terror Petition deemed sufficient by Springfield city clerk

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s more like GroundHog’s Day than the plot of a Halloween Thriller as Springfield City Council is once again tackling the Hotel of Terror issue tonight.

Council already voted to use eminent domain to acquire the property, but supporters turned in enough signatures to send the issue back to council.

The city says it will decide at a future meeting if it wants to repeal its eminent domain decision or send it to the vote of the people.

“We’re a 45-year-old business and have been here since 1978,” said Sterling Mathis the owner of the Hotel of Terror. “It’s the atmosphere of the building, and there’s a lot of things here that gets keeps people coming back.”

Mathis is doing everything in his power to stop the city from using eminent domain to take his property.

The city clerk says backers of the business gathered enough valid signatures to force another look by city council.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to get those signatures, and those people definitely poured in, to do the sign-in for us,” said Mathis.

The city tells KY3 the process is not entered into lightly and is only being considered after years of trying to negotiate an agreement on a fair market value offer for property.

It wants to fix the main street bridge to open Jordan Creek below it and further the Jordan Valley Creek project.

Mathis says the amount offered is just not enough and invited city members to tour the building this week to get his point across.

“When you go inside the building and see what we have built, they have a whole new perspective on it now,” said Mathis.

The city has until the end of May to put it on the August ballot with taxpayers footing the bill.

Statement from the City of Springfield

The City has a process for referendum petitions set forth in the City Charter. Under the Charter, if a referendum petition is certified as sufficient, the ordinance specified in the petition is suspended. City Council must then vote on whether to repeal the ordinance within 30 days of the certification. If Council fails to repeal the ordinance, it must call a special election, and the ordinance will remain suspended unless the ordinance is approved by voters. If voters do not approve the ordinance, it is deemed repealed.

The condemnation process is not entered into lightly. It is only being considered after years of trying to negotiate an agreement on a fair market value offer for property acquisition needed to be able to move forward to replace the failing Main Street Bridge. Throughout the negotiation process, the City has sought multiple third-party appraisals on the property to help determine “just compensation” for the building since the property owner continues to decline offers. The City has also hired a consultant that specializes in providing relocation assistance and the City will provide reimbursement costs for relocating his personal property to reestablish his business in a new, comparable building.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layla B. Sandusky/Missouri Highway Patrol
Amber Alert: Missouri Highway Patrol locates child missing from Sarcoxie
Hail around the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share hail pictures from Saturday’s storms
The new Greene County Sheriff's Office and Jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield.
On Your Side: Ozarks man narrowly missed losing thousands of dollars in jury duty scam
Police investigate after a pedestrian crash sends one person to the hospital in central...
Pedestrian struck by a car in Springfield; Driver leaves scene
Woman says kids threw rocks at her car off highway bridge.
Woman says car damaged after kids throw rocks at cars on Springfield highway

Latest News

WHAT’S NEXT: Hotel of Terror Petition deemed sufficient by Springfield city clerk
Calhoun Shooting
One dead, one hurt in shooting in west Springfield
One dead, one hurt in shooting in west Springfield
Robin Davidson, courtesy: Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools name 2023-2024 teacher of the year