Wynne High School finds temporary high school campus

Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Wynne High School announces date and location for prom(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As Wynne continues to rebuild from the March 31 tornado, the school district has some good news to share.

The Wynne School District announced on Tuesday, they found a temporary location for their high school for the 2023-2024 semester.

The temporary high school campus will be west of Lemons Street, across Wynne Primary School.

The school district chose that location due to its accessibility for both students and staff while also providing space needed for the high school campus.

This temporary high school will be for grades 9 through 12 and be fully equipped with all necessary resources for the students, as well as continue extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calhoun Shooting
Police identify a teenager killed by gunfire in Springfield, Mo.
Fremont County, Iowa. Courtesy: WOWT
Skeletal remains of Springfield, Mo. man found near Missouri River in Iowa
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Eric Browning, courtesy: Greene County Jail.
Springfield man charged with shooting roommate three times over the weekend
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Latest News

PICTURES: St. Jude hosts floor-signing at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
PICTURES: St. Jude hosts floor-signing at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Florence is featured in Sight & Sound Theaters’ presentation of Queen Esther.
Ozarks Life: Florence is a new, big star in Branson
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: BOGO 40% off all windows and doors from Renewal by Andersen!
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Autism Blast coming to Springfield
SWI Industrial Solutions sells 12.7 million Sunny Bunny Eggs.
Ozarks Life: Record year for friends of the Easter Bunny