Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a Shakey Head jig

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service Mike Webb shares this week’s fishing tips.

Week of April 18:

Table Rock Lake

The water temperature is low to mid-60s, and the fish are up shallow spawning. On calm days use a Ned Rig or Bass Pro Puke Color Teaser Tube. Most fish are 8-12 feet deep. If it’s windy, jerk baits are still working.

Stockton Lake

The fish are being caught on numerous baits. Shakey heads, jerk baits, and flukes are all working well. The fish are near the back of creeks and coves. Key on the flat ledge rock banks.

Lake of the Ozarks

The fish are finally feeding, and most are around shallow docks in pockets or banks near the back of the coves. On those low-light days, the jerk bait is working. A Ned Rig with a small 4-6 inch worm is effective on calmer and sunny days.

Bull Shoals Lake

The lake is still 15 feet high, and the fish are spawning. Concentrate on the outside of the underwater bushes. Use a shakey head on calmer days and a spinner bait on windy days.

GOOD LUCK!

