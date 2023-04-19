CRIME STOPPERS FUGITIVE: Have you seen this accused car thief and forgery suspect?

Springfield police say 37-year-old Brandie Lynn Harbison is known to change her hair color.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brandie Lynn Harbison, 37 Photo: June 2022
Brandie Lynn Harbison, 37 Photo: June 2022(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is 37-year-old Brandie Lynn Harbison. She’s wanted in Greene County on charges of car theft and forgery.

Officers describe her as approximately 5′01″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes. Police say Harbison is known to change her hair color, and could have blonde hair. She has the name, ‘Baleigh’ tattooed on her neck and the name ‘Lynn,’ on her right arm, along with stars near the elbow.

Investigators say Harbison also has connections in the Kansas City area. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
