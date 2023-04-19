EXCLUSIVE: Springfield man in wheelchair injured after struck by car in grocery store parking lot

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A hit-and-run crash left wheelchair-bound Kirk Adam with a broken hand and leg.

Brian Glanden faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

“He left me to die,” said Adam.

It was a normal Thursday evening for Kirk Adam. He was on his way home from buying groceries at the Price Cutter on East St. Louis when he suddenly was hit.

”The next thing I know, on my left-hand side, I have a vehicle that has hit me, and I’m on the ground,“ said Adam.

Police say Glanden told witnesses he would call 911, then returned to his car and drove away.

“I have it in the wrist and in the hand. Then I also have a fractured foot because he ran over that as well. Then I have a deep laceration,” said Adam.

Since the crash, some of the employees at the Price Cutter have noticed their “regular” customer, Adam wasn’t well.

“It looked like he was having a down day. So a couple of us decided to pitch in and buy some flowers,” said Ian Shelton, who works in the floral department.

He says he didn’t know what happened to Adam until now.

“I was surprised. Yeah, that’s, that’s rough. I was really surprised to hear that,” said Shelton.

Adam can’t figure out why this happened.

“It’s very, very hard for me to understand. One (is) how you can hit somebody and leave them no matter what their normal physical imperatives are. Then number two, to leave a senior citizen in a wheelchair and leave as well,” said Adam.

Glanden has a court appearance on Monday morning.

