Fall Out Boy, MÖTLEY CRÜE, Thundercat headline NFL Draft concert series

FILE: Fall Out Boy will perform as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series.
FILE: Fall Out Boy will perform as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series.(LiveNation/Pamela Littky)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sugar, we’re going down to Union Station.

The NFL announced Wednesday the headliners for the NFL Draft Concert Series next week in Kansas City. Fans who stick around to hear who the Kansas City Chiefs select with the 31st and final selection of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will then be treated to a musical performance shortly after.

Each day of the Draft will be concluded with a musical artist. Thursday night following the first round will be Fall Out Boy. Friday night will be MÖTLEY CRÜE and Saturday will be Thundercat.

The concert series will stream live on the NFL’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

All of the performances will take place at the Draft Theater in front of Union Station.

