Firefighters battle fire on square in Cross Timbers, Mo.

A fire damaged a historic building on the square in Cross Timbers.
By KY3 Staff and Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CROSS TIMBERS, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a historic building on the square in Cross Timbers.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire ignited again in the afternoon hours.

Firefighters are investigating the cause. Nobody was hurt in the fire. The building is located across from the city’s city hall.

Cross Timbers is about an hour north of Springfield on U.S. 65 in Hickory County.

